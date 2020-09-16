Equality should be our goal
Our society’s obsession with money and power is upfront and pervasive, regardless of the consequences. Where is the equality when we have such vast social disparity among the whole population?
I’m gravely concerned that today’s anti-intellectualism and paranoid political style make charlatans more powerful in the public mind, when actually they are perpetrators of unethical fraud.
Further, individualism and community for a great many Americans has collapsed into insecure survivor behavior.
Many early thinkers like Jefferson, Madison, Douglass and Thoreau conceived of an egalitarian nation where honesty and hard work prevailed. These ideals have been forsaken and manifestly obstructed for a majority of us today.
I refer to philosopher John Dewey in his book “Democracy and Education”: “Society exists through transmission quite the same as biological life. ... Without this communication of ideals, hopes, expectations, standards, opinions, social life could not survive.” Our education should reinforce our survival instinct to preserve what is precious to us.
The trend that set America on its current road was established by the close of the Civil War. Vast wealth was transferred to the industrial North, which had supplied the means to victory, and this ushered in the age of robber barons.
The dominance of capitalism, banking and markets has continued to consolidate power until today. It is a global network. The historic view of scholars is that a culture is formed on an economic substructure supporting a social and political superstructure. Rethinking Dewey’s model could subordinate finance to education and human culture. Let’s try!
T. DOUG OLIVE
Champaign