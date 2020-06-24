Even more money for crooked pols?
My friend Max Kummerow’s conclusion to his June 4 letter reflects a depressingly defeatist attitude in the face of a state that has embraced the corruption of public officials as a political tradition.
Our livelihoods and the future of our children are being held hostage by corrupt leaders. The answer cannot be to simply surrender and hand them more money.
The voters of Illinois need to rise up and demand that their elected representatives expel Democrat Mike Madigan from the Illinois House speakership.
Question your representatives. Are they receiving $10,000 stipends from Madigan for sitting as committee chairs? Did your representative vote for Madigan as speaker? The people of Illinois deserve better than this.
PHILIP FISCELLA
Champaign