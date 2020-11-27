Even this year, we can be grateful
I wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving!
No matter how bad the situation is, there is always something we can be thankful for. Sometimes, it’s very hard to think positive and look at the bright side. But remember that things could always be worse.
Due to the coronavirus and its influence on all aspects of our lives, every single person is affected. We have been living with the coronavirus and all that comes with it for the majority of this year.
But now we’ve had Thanksgiving — a day to be thankful for everyone and everything we have.
This year, Thanksgiving was very different from those in the past.
We couldn’t visit family and friends, and our dinner table might have looked different, too. But the holiday is about more than a decorated dinner table and visiting family. It’s about being thankful for everything and everyone, regardless of the situation.
This year was and still is a very hard year for many families. Many people can’t visit their elderly parents and have lost loved ones. Due to the economy, many people have lost jobs and businesses and are struggling.
Now more than ever, we need to work together, lift each other up and be thankful for all that we do have. Each day, we have to remind ourselves that we are all in this together.
Let’s be kind towards each other, be positive and grateful, and most importantly, show love and care towards our neighbors, family and friends.
Life is beautiful.
ZAINAB SUSI
Mahomet