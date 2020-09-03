Everyone’s taxes will be raised
This is in response to Max Kummerow’s recent letter attempting to persuade readers to pass the proposed graduated income-tax state constitutional amendment that will be up for vote in November.
He does this by saying the very wealthy will pay more and others will not.
If this were the case, there would be little debate. The real debate is over the fact that state government will have the authority to raise rates on any income level at any time, that this will inevitably occur, and that Illinois will end up mimicking the high rates seen in other states with the graduated tax.
The end result? Middle-class income-tax levels will all be much more heavily taxed. He conveniently sidesteps the real debate simply to reiterate our governor’s speaking points in order to persuade the passing of the tax. This is dishonest and shallow.
THOMAS SCAGGS
Champaign