Evil conservatives deserve scorn
I’m tired of the pleas for civility from conservatives in this community. You can wring your hands over the lack of decorum all you like. You can long for the days when politics were not discussed in polite society. That’s a luxury we cannot afford.
The Republican Party has brought 55 lawsuits with the intention of overturning a fair election. Texas, with the backing of 17 red states and 126 Republican members of Congress, took their collective temper tantrum straight to the Supreme Court, which unanimously laughed in their faces. No evidence. No legal standing.
But this is no laughing matter. This extremism has already started to undermine the foundation of our democracy. Every two years, Americans decide on the entire House and one third of the Senate. The executive branch is decided every four, and power is transferred peacefully.
These are remarkable cornerstones of our democratic ideals. Every lie decrying rigged and stolen elections from Republicans far and wide chip away at this foundation.
The GOP fights for the rich, the giant companies, the polluters, the extreme evangelicals, the militant militiamen. They fight against the workers, the environment, scientists, educators, people who are gay or lesbian, minority races and religions. The list goes on.
I have no respect or sympathy for anyone whining about getting unfriended on Facebook or grumbled at in parking lots by someone with real pain in their lives brought on by the casual cruelty of GOP policies. Cry me a river. Then grow a heart.
LANCE DIXON
Champaign