Seventeen former Watergate special prosecutors have weighed in: The House can and should investigate President Donald Trump for high crimes and misdemeanors.
They write: “We, former members of the Watergate special prosecutor force, believe there exists compelling prima facie evidence that President Trump has committed impeachable offenses,” including withholding military aid for personal political benefit, soliciting foreign interference in our electoral process, obstructing justice (withholding evidence) and contempt of Congress (refusal to cooperate with legitimate oversight).
In reviewing the facts already on public record, the Watergate prosecutors assess the evidence to be “sufficient for impeachment, unless disproved by any contrary evidence that the president may choose to offer.”
The Watergate prosecutors affirm Congress’ authority: “The public is entitled to know the facts, and Congress is the body our democracy has entrusted with uncovering them.”
They specifically identify the House of Representatives as responsible for conducting this inquiry and call for a fair, open and prompt investigation.
They urge the House not to delay, even if the president declines to participate. “The president’s refusal to cooperate in confirming (or disputing) the facts already on the public record should not delay or frustrate the House’s performance of its constitutional duty.”
The prosecutors close by urging the Senate to “put aside partisan loyalties and to carry out their constitutional duties courageously and honestly” if a bill of impeachment comes before them.
Thanks to these special prosecutors for upholding the constitution in the most difficult of times — then and now.
MING KUO
Urbana