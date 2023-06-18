Excited about solar panels
When my parents decided to go solar, I was ecstatic and relieved that we could finally be a part of the solution to climate change. For them, it made a lot of financial sense because they will save $930 per year on energy bills.
Because we are a mid-income household, making this change wouldn’t have been possible without state and federal incentives greatly reducing the cost. For example, the total un-discounted cost for our small 5.6-kilowatt system was $15,500.
The 30 percent federal tax credit knocked the cost down to $10,850. Illinois residents also qualify for the Solar Renewable Energy Credit Program, which gives homeowners one credit for every 1000 kilowatt-hours their panels generate in 15 years. These credits are sold to utilities to meet the state’s requirement for 25 percent of energy to come from renewable sources by 2025.
Our SREC payment should come out to $5,875, bringing the system cost to under $5,000. With an energy savings of $930 per year, this translates into a return on investment of about five years. A pretty good deal if you ask me.
Champaign, Vermilion and Piatt County residents can participate in the Solar Urbana-Champaign Program, which purchases solar panels in bulk. By vetting the installer for you, this program reduces the uncertainty associated with finding a trustworthy company.
Thanks to these programs, more and more Illinois homeowners, like my parents, can save money while reducing emissions — a synergy between cost and climate that’s hard to beat.
CHELSEA PETERSON
Urbana