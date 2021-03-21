Listen to this article

Exciting to witness Illini history

Go Fighting Illini!

Congratulations to the Illinois men’s basketball team and to coach Brad Underwood on making it to the NCAA tournament! I was never a big fan of sports until four years ago, but now I have more orange and blue clothing than any other colors in my closet!

I was at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis with my husband, Matt, when our team qualified. The joyful feeling was indescribable to us, and I can’t imagine how excited the players must be. The team has put in a lot of hard work and have continued to improve over the season. It’s been so fun to watch the games and cheer them on.

My family and I wish the entire team the very best as they continue in the tournament, and most importantly, “I-L-L ... I-N-I”!

Life is beautiful!

ZAINAB SUSI

Mahomet

