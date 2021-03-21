Exciting to witness Illini history
Go Fighting Illini!
Congratulations to the Illinois men’s basketball team and to coach Brad Underwood on making it to the NCAA tournament! I was never a big fan of sports until four years ago, but now I have more orange and blue clothing than any other colors in my closet!
I was at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis with my husband, Matt, when our team qualified. The joyful feeling was indescribable to us, and I can’t imagine how excited the players must be. The team has put in a lot of hard work and have continued to improve over the season. It’s been so fun to watch the games and cheer them on.
My family and I wish the entire team the very best as they continue in the tournament, and most importantly, “I-L-L ... I-N-I”!
Life is beautiful!
ZAINAB SUSI
Mahomet