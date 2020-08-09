Executions are not pro-life
If you think the current administration is pro-life, please read on.
After a 17-year hiatus, the federal government is once again executing federal prisoners sentenced to death.
On July 13, Daniel Lewis was executed after the Supreme Court met at 2 a.m. to act on Lewis’ appeal. His victim’s family members asked that he not be executed. Yet his execution went on.
In a final act of heinous cruelty, he was strapped to a gurney in the death chamber for four hours while the Supreme Court decided his fate. His death was followed by the deaths of Wesley Purkey on July 15 and Dustin Honken on July 17.
The U.S. Department of Justice has presently scheduled two executions for August. Lezmond Mitchell and Keith Nelson will soon die at the hands of the federal government.
If taking a life is morally wrong, it is always morally wrong. When we take a life, we remove all possibility of remorse and repentance, something we all deserve a chance to come to.
The state-sanctioned taking of human lives is happening less than two hours away in Terre Haute, Ind. Busloads of people go to the March For Life every year, but how many people went to vigils in Terre Haute before these latest executions? Only a handful. It is time for all of us to take a stand against the death penalty and abolish it once and for all.
NANCY OLSON
Champaign