We are all learning the hard way what the executive branch of the U.S. government is really all about. It embodies the wide reach of the president who acts through Cabinet members like the treasury secretary and through directors of institutions like the Small Business Administration.
A competent president puts in place directors who excel in their fields, earn respect from their peers, demonstrate a knack for leadership and get things done. Today, we have a total lack of competence and leadership from the entire executive branch. What else would you expect when the president forces out competent people and replaces them with loyal novices? Complete loyalty is Trump’s only requirement.
In rolling out the Paycheck Protection Program, which loans money to small businesses, the SBA and the Department of Treasury started the buffoonery by offering different guidelines and forms for applicants to complete. Then the rules kept changing — doubling the percentage rate the night before the rollout. The official application changed again days later.
A more sinister circus has plagued the States’ response to the coronavirus. Trump’s unqualified son-in-law is redirecting the flow of life-saving medical equipment. Governors and local officials find their orders re-routed to federal stockpiles and then hoarded, because “the stockpile is not for the states,” according to this same unqualified son-in-law who should be nowhere near a task force of any kind.
Newest economic adviser to the president: World Wrestling Entertainment’s Vince McMahon (I wish I was joking). Aaaaagh!
LANCE DIXON
Champaign