Exercise caution behind the wheel
The News-Gazette should report on traffic crashes with injuries the same way other crime statistics are reported to the public on a regular basis.
An injury to a Paralympic champion was reported weeks after it happened. Vehicle-related deaths are usually noted quickly, but crashes involving injury rarely make the news. Yet we get regular property-crime reports, many trivial. The community should see crashes reported for the same reason that crimes are reported: to take note of where they are happening and be forewarned, as well as to know the daily cost of vehicle crashes.
There have been 1,544 crashes in Champaign-Urbana with 370 injuries and six deaths so far this year. Nationally, there are 6.7 million crashes yearly, with 36,000 deaths and 2.7 million injuries, many permanently disabling.
Individual driver behavior and poorly designed roads set according to maximum federal guidelines both play a role. We need a culture shift that recognizes that blind acceptance of vehicle injury and death does not need to be a cost of doing business. We don’t accept gun violence, so why should we accept vehicle violence? Traffic injuries and their “accidental” nature should not make them less newsworthy but instead more worthy of being addressed.
With daylight saving time about to end, we ask drivers to pay attention, ignore cellphones and put the safety of all road users first. Please remember that if you cannot see what is ahead of you because of glare, weather or poor lighting, slow down and save lives!
CHARLIE SMYTH
Urbana