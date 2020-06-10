Exercise rights under Constitution
“They who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.” — Benjamin Franklin
Always, always, always defend the Constitution! Whether you’re black or white, defend the Constitution! Whether you’re Muslim or Christian, defend the Constitution! Whether you are a man or woman, defend the Constitution! Whether you’re a Democrat or Republican, whether you agree or disagree with your neighbor, defend the constitution for all Americans — equally!
We are Americans not simply because of our place of birth or naturalization status, we are Americans because we have all agreed to abide by the Constitution of the United States of America. We are Americans because we believe that the principles espoused within that document are worthy of the countless sacrifices of generations past, present and future.
Exercise your rights! Embrace your freedom to worship, practice your freedom of expression, safeguard freedom of the press, exercise your right to peaceably assemble and demand accountability from your government. Above all, it is our duty to defend the Constitution from anyone who would attempt to deprive us of any of these fundamental rights.
GEORGE AMAYA
Urbana