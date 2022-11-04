Exercise your right to choose
We all have seen the huge number of political ads pushing the same old garbage, and the lack of discussion of anything new or different.
Here is your reminder that you do have more choices than you are being told about for every statewide office this election day.
You will hear all kinds of arguments urging you to not vote for one of those choices. Here is the truth about that: They are intentionally restricting your choices, and until you stand up and have the courage to step outside their box, they will continue to force bad policies, ridiculous spending and bad candidates down our throats.
The election is not “too important” for you to stand up and demand something different; it is too important for you not to.
JOHN PHILLIPS
Decatur