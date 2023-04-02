Experience key to mayor’s race
There is no substitute for experience.
In his first term as Danville mayor, Rickey Williams Jr. drew on a wealth of experience as a community activist and organizational leader to build the relationships, develop the policies and implement the plans dedicated to improving the community of Danville for all of its citizens.
The growth we are currently experiencing in the community is attributable to his vision for Danville and his belief that our community can continue to improve and thrive.
Williams’ concern for the city’s problems and needs has been evident since the beginning of his term as mayor. His approachability and willingness to examine issues important to the community and listen closely to the public’s questions and concerns ensure that everyone in the community feels welcome when they bring issues to him.
His boundless capacity for doing the work that it takes to make every system of city government function for the good of the community is obvious every day.
Williams is the experienced and capable leader Danville needs. I would like to see him continue to serve the city of Danville as its mayor.
GARNET NIXON
Danville