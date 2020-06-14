Experts call for defunding police
The June 6 article on defunding the police does not address the key points made by its most credentialed advocates — it even fails to mention who they are.
The argument for defunding police is not to remove order from society. The author of “The End of Policing,” Alex Vitale, argues that the point of defunding police is to stop using policing to address social issues they were never meant to solve.
The vast majority of crimes, as a matter of fact, are the result of poverty — and are not reduced by police presence. One study found that the presence of a police car on one block would merely move the crime one block away.
The same is the case with violent crimes like murder: The positive relationship between poverty and violent crimes has been replicated in dozens of studies.
Understanding crime as a result of poverty explains this behavior: Impoverished people are forced to commit crime to live and so will merely work around police.
A scientific, evidence-based way to reduce crime is to reduce poverty. This means rerouting funding away from the (ineffective) police and toward community programs to provide jobs and other benefits, because doing so would actually reduce crime — and improve the community.
People who are not poor are far less likely to commit crime. Defunding police is based on what social scientists know about crime and will lead to healthier communities.
DREW ROBERT
WINTER
Professor of Sociology
National Louis
University
Urbana