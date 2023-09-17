Experts ignore the facts
Why do highly educated individuals continue to foster unnecessary fear? Dr. Sheldon Jacobson’s and Dr. Janet Jokela’s recent article harping on COVID-19 failed to mention some very important statistics and facts.
As Dr. Marty Makary from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine has stated, “Nothing speaks more to the intellectual dishonesty of public health leaders than their complete dismissal of natural immunity.”
There have been over 200 studies done in the last three years regarding the effectiveness of natural immunity. The pre-eminent scientific journal, The Lancet, reviewed the top 65 studies from nine countries and concluded that natural immunity is at least as effective as vaccinated immunity, and probably better.
For hundreds of years, the medical and scientific community has recognized the importance and validity of natural immunity, in every other instance. Even the Centers for Disease Control notes that people who have had chickenpox shouldn’t get the chickenpox vaccine, because they already have natural immunity and are not at risk.
Even Dr. Anthony Fauci has stated that people who have had the flu shouldn’t get the flu shot because having the infection was the best vaccine.
Far too many universities, including the University of Illinois, have consistently ignored relevant data. They forced young, healthy college students to get an experimental shot (multiple experimental shots), putting them at serious health risk, including myocarditis, despite their natural immunity.
Public-health integrity is in the dumpster because far too many experts ignore relevant facts.
Most people are forgiving when others make mistakes. If we want less divisiveness, we can start with experts acknowledging the truth.
RENEE MULLEN
Champaign