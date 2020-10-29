Explaining
‘pro-life’ stance
I’m a Democrat, and I’m pro-life. It took me a while to get there, but I made it. To me, pro-life is more than being anti-abortion. It’s being against the death penalty, which is no longer a deterrent to crime, but rather vengeance.
Pro-life is being against immigrant children who are taken from their parents in much the same way that King Herod took children from their parents. The difference is, instead of killing children, this administration caged them. Pro-life is showing respect for all people no matter their color, religion or sexual orientation. Pro-life is respecting the environment and its resources. Pro-life is providing food and shelter for those on the fringes. Pro-life is making health care affordable and accessible for everyone. Pro-life is making good education available to all children and decent pay for our teachers. It’s accepting science and its realities. And finally, pro-life is showing respect for our seniors. These people fought wars, battled the depression and are our greatest source of knowledge. There are probably more examples; our job is to find them,
KEVIN WILSON
Champaign