Explanation is way past due
I understand that Aetna received a perfect score on the metric used by the Illinois Department of Central Management Services to evaluate insurers when considering bids for the upcoming 10-year contract.
A perfect score should be comforting, but it is far from reassuring when the process, and indeed, the very metric itself are not transparent. When will CMS explain the specifics of how Aetna surpassed its rivals?
As a recipient of those services, I want to know how Aetna will do better than any other provider could do here in Champaign County. I understand my out-of-pocket expenses will not go down.
I understand that complaints have been lodged against Aetna locally for not paying legitimate claims. Telling me “There, there; it will be OK,” is not an acceptable reply; and “Nothing is final yet” is so demeaning. I should wait until it is final to ask questions? It seems that no one knows anything about the contract-letting. So, I ask again, what is on that metric?
The cynic in me wonders why the process is so hidden. What could be on the metric? Perhaps it notes who gave the best lunches? Boxes of chocolates? Whiskey? Who offers sponsorship for events, like during the state fair? Without transparency, it may not be too crass to ask if the metric included who supplied the best dancing girls.
ELIZABETH ABRAHAM
Urbana