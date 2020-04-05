I write in response to John O’Connor’s recent letter to thank him for his obviously unbiased, thoughtful commentary on the Wuhan virus.
I must say that if people like me are loyal stooges for Trump, how should the like of people like him be described?
I’m so tired of people who disagree with President Trump trashing the man and his family. I didn’t vote for President Obama and did not agree with his policies, but I did not say vile things about him or his family.
He was elected and was our president. People like him should get over it. When Obama was elected, we accepted it without the vile commentary.
TOM RHOADES
Monticello