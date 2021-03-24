Fact-checking
St. Paddy page
I appreciated seeing the recent page about St. Patrick (“St. Paddy Fact Check,” published March 17) but wanted to point out a few issues.
First, it states that St. Patrick is not an official Catholic saint. He is, as can be seen on any approved liturgical calendar. Being recognized as such doesn’t require the modern canonization process (otherwise Mary, Joseph or the Apostles wouldn’t be considered saints, either!).
Second, the article states that his original name was Maewyn Succat. This is highly dubious, especially given that his father was a Roman deacon. “Succat” (or a variation) is mentioned in a few sources — a hymn by Fiacc (d. 520), Tírechán’s “Collectanea” (c. 684) and Muirchú’s “Life of St. Patrick” (later 7th century). However, none of them specify Succat as his original name, and Tírechán says it comes from a pagan title for “god of war” (more likely a later nickname than a baptismal name!). “Maewyn” is not used by these early sources but seems to be derived from Tírechán’s mention of “Magonus” (he connects it with the Latin title for “great/famous”).
“Patrick” is the main name these sources use and the only name the saint ever uses in his own writings. The claim that Patrick changed his name at ordination comes from even later hagiographies.
This fact check seems to have been too quick to trust internet memes of “Ten things you didn’t know about St. Patrick” on these key points!
FATHER JOEL PHELPS
Pastor, St. Malachy Catholic Church
Rantoul