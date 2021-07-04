Facts on new holiday are wrong
As we celebrate our new state and federal holiday — Juneteenth — there are several significant historical facts that need to be brought to light.
First, using his war powers, President Abraham Lincoln issued an executive order on Jan. 1, 1863, that freed slaves in all areas of the Confederacy. Slaves in states already under Union control, such as southern Louisiana, Tennessee and western Virginia, were not freed by the Emancipation Proclamation.
In addition, slaves in border states such as Kentucky, Missouri, Maryland and Delaware were not freed, since those states had never seceded from the Union. Overall, the proclamation applied only to slaves under the control of the Confederate government.
To say carte blanche that Lincoln freed the slaves is accurate, but alas, only to a limited degree.
Second, with the surrender of Robert E. Lee at Appomattox Courthouse on April 9, 1865, followed by the surrender of Joseph Johnson nine days later near Durham, N.C., the Civil War was, for all intents and purposes, effectively over.
Since the rebellion had been crushed, Lincoln’s war powers would no longer be applicable, and slavery still existed in scattered sections of the country.
As for Texas, soldiers bringing news of the Emancipation Proclamation to Galveston on June 19, 1865, were simply harbingers of news that was waiting in the wings — the Thirteenth Amendment, which definitively abolished slavery in the United States, was proposed on Jan. 31, 1865, and ratified on Dec. 6, 1865.
Junteenth is an artificial holiday that does not mark the end of slavery in the United States. As Chicago Tribune columnist Dahleen Glanton says in her article, “Getting it wrong about Juneteenth,” “Dec. 6 would be the most accurate date to celebrate the end of slavery.”
JACK DAVIS
Monticello