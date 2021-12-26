Facts show vaccines help
A Dec. 19 Chicago Tribunes headline — “So the hospital just stays fuller, longer” — says it all, and a Dec. 18 News-Gazette article — “Where are we going to put people?” — confirms it.
The local article stated: “As of Friday, Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, was caring for 86 patients with COVID-19, with 18 of those patients in intensive care — and 15 of the 18 were unvaccinated.”
When will people learn that vaccinations help?
As an occasional gambler I bet with the best odds. But when it comes to my health, I don’t like other people betting against them as it may impact my life!
JAY MEEKER
Champaign