Facts speak
for themselves
Karl Joyce recently wrote a letter disputing the allegation that our criminal-justice system is systemically racist.
He argued that disparately high Black criminality causes disparities in results, not racism. He offered examples and data to reinforce his point.
Jack Brighton then wrote disputing Joyce’s conclusions alleging that Joyce’s arguments were not backed by “credible statistics.”
For example, Brighton disputed Joyce’s assertion that police are more likely to kill White people than Black people.
Well, the Washington Post’s police shooting database shows that between Jan. 1, 2015, and July 26, 2021, police killed nearly twice as many White people as Black people, 2,936 to 1,531.
Brighton criticized Joyce for not “mentioning” that “White people kill other White people” at the “same rate” that Blacks kill each other. He thus tried to create equivalency in violent behavior to support his belief in systemic racism.
However, data from the FBI’s “Crime in the United States 2019” database shows that Blacks killed each other at a rate 5.7 times greater than Whites killed each other.
Brighton dismissed Joyce’s point that Black criminals commit violent crime at a higher rate than Whites as a “claim.”
Per the FBI database, Black people were arrested for violent crimes at a rate three times greater than White people.
Joyce’s key assertion was that a higher rate of Black deaths during arrests — 2.4 times greater than Whites — was statistically probable, not racist, given the police’s far higher encounter rate with violent criminals who are Black.
Credible statistics support Joyce.
DENNIS KIMME
Mahomet