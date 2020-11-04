Facts support criminal charge
Imagine this: You are driving with your family on a state highway near Mahomet. You slow and signal to make a legal left turn onto a country road. A semitrailer appears 800 feet behind you and honks his horn, indicating that he sees you with plenty of distance to slow or stop.
The semi then slams into you, killing you and forever altering the life of your family and your community.
Would seeking individual redress in a civil court that doesn’t protect the public be enough for you? Is asking for appropriate charges in the criminal-justice system about seeking revenge, as defense attorney Tom Bruno implies in the Oct. 17 News-Gazette? Or about protecting the public from unsafe and reckless drivers?
More than 1,500 people at Change.org are asking Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz to review the charges in the death of bicyclist David Powell. The fact that he was on a bicycle, rather than a car, does not in any way reduce his or the semi driver’s rights and responsibilities on the state highway.
He was killed by an impatient professional semi driver who saw him with time to stop, and knowing the risks involved, recklessly tried to illegally pass him, ending his life and altering that of his family and community forever. A criminal charge is entirely appropriate.
AUDREY ISHII
Urbana