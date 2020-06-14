Facts support officers’ action
Many who have communicated to the Urbana City Council about the arrest of Aleyeh Lewis have referred to the call for service that triggered the police presence as “domestic violence,” including Rep. Ammons in her public input on June 8.
This is wrong. In fact, the call was for discharge of a firearm.
When police arrived, they found that a gun had been fired through the window of an apartment. Police were directed by witnesses to people walking north on Cottage Grove away from the scene of the shooting, Aleyeh Lewis and a companion.
At that point, either or both had to be regarded as possibly armed. Lewis’ companion was taken into custody with a threat, but not actual use of, violent force. Lewis refused to be taken into custody.
This refusal, plus the reasonable suspicion that she was armed, obligated the officers to use a level of force necessary to obtain her compliance to being cuffed.
It turned out that Lewis’ companion was in possession of a gun and she was not, but officers had no way of knowing that when the engagement with her began.
This specific context is why I support continuation of Bryant Seraphin as Urbana’s police chief and oppose suspension of the officers.
In broader context, the ongoing resolution of this case and others testify to the need for us to shift from the framework of retributive justice (a negative sum game for society) to restorative justice, which is a positive sum game.
Eric Jakobsson
Urbana