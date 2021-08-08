Fair board made bad decision
I read the article, “Health district admin: Champaign County Fair said no to offering vaccinations.”
So I wonder if Champaign County Fair Association Board President Bill Alagna or any other board members thought to ask staff at Carle Foundation Hospital how “full and chaotic” their COVID-19 wards are as the number of unvaccinated patients being treated continues to increase.
After all, the fair’s sponsor pages says
that they “Love our sponsors” and Carle Foundation Hospital is the only donor at the Snyder Parade of Champions level.
An increase in the number of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients at Carle could trigger more restrictions on visitors, cutbacks in elective surgeries, etc., and partnering with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District to have a vaccine clinic on the fairgrounds would have been a very simple way for the board to show its support for such a valued partner.
ROBERT SMITH
Champaign