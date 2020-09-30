Fair Tax is a win for everyone
Vote yes for the Fair Tax amendment.
Our current regressive approach to taxing
does not raise enough revenue for the state of Illinois, causing recurring budget deficits at every level of government, pushing up property taxes and forcing harmful cuts to education, health care, mental health and public safety.
Plus, the current way of taxing income in Illinois is unfair and inadequate.
Inadequate because the income from this taxing structure does not properly fund public services.
The Fair Tax will lift the burden from the middle class and those struggling to get there.
We win the Fair Tax by voting yes on the constitutional amendment on the November 2020 ballot.
DEBBIE RUGG
Urbana