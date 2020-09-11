Fair Tax deserves your support
In his columns regarding the proposed Fair Tax state constitutional amendment, Jim Dey keeps repeating this line: “... legislators will have a free hand to set tax rates at any level they want any time they want” — or a variation, in an attempt to scare voters into voting against the Fair Tax Amendment.
Legislators have had and always have had the power to set a tax rate that is mandated by the Illinois Constitution to be a flat rate to any level that is politically palatable.
All they need is a bill and 60 votes in the House and 30 votes in the Senate, along with a signature by the governor.
Ever since Illinois has had an income tax, rates have gone up and they have even gone down, both of which were passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor.
Don’t let Dey’s scare tactic influence your decision.
Vote yes on the Fair Tax Amendment. There is a chance that if the Fair Tax doesn’t pass, tax rates will be going up for every taxpayer in Illinois, not just those with higher incomes.
If the Fair Tax passes, only those with incomes over $250,000 will pay a higher rate. According to the U.S. Census, the median Illinois income is about $63,500. It’s likely your tax rate will stay the same or go down a little bit.
RICH FURR
Champaign