Fair tax will be good for Illinois
As a board member of the State Universities Annuitants Association, I believe the graduated income tax amendment is an important step toward righting the state’s finances.
Illinois is one of only 11 states that does not have a graduated income tax, a much fairer system to tax citizens. Get the facts and vote “Yes.”
Some believe that this amendment will raise taxes, tax retirement income and/or increase taxes in inheritance/estates. The amendment does none of these things, the Legislature already has these authorities.
Certainly, if the amendment does not pass, other taxes will be more likely because of the need for revenue. On the public side, the state’s financial situation is not the result of over-generous public pension benefits. The normal cost and level of benefits provided by Illinois’ public pension systems for teachers, college and university employees, police, fire and other state workers are generally just average compared to other states.
In fact, legislative decisions to under-fund the state pension systems helped subsidize lower income taxes for decades. Family farms are not hurt by the graduated income tax. Only corporate farms pay the corporate tax.
Local governments rely heavily on property taxes to meet their public service obligations. Illinois imposes sales taxes on fewer items than most states. The state’s financial picture was challenging before COVID-19, and the pandemic will result in new shortfalls that must be addressed. A graduated income tax is a fair and balanced way to fulfill Illinois’ fiscal responsibilities.
STEVEN
CUNNINGHAM
Oregon