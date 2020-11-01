‘Fair Tax’ permits multiple taxes
Much has been said about the “Fair Tax” amendment to the state constitution that deletes two sentences and adds nothing.
The deletion of the first sentence takes away the prohibition on a graduated income tax and makes way for different tax rates on different levels of income.
We hear almost nothing about the second sentence deletion. It reads, “At any one time there shall be no more than one such tax (income tax) imposed by the state for state purposes on individuals and one such tax so imposed on corporations.”
This sentence has nothing to do with graduated tax, but with its removal, the state can impose one, two or multiple income taxes on different levels and different types of income or taxpayers.
With this out of the way, we can have, for example, a road-and-bridge income tax, or a welfare income tax, or a public-pension-debt income tax, or a Chicago-bailout income tax, or even a Madigan-legal-defense-fund income tax or a retirement-income-only income tax.
The Chicago tax could be called the Urban Equalization income tax, or the pension tax could be the Heroes Pension Finance income tax.
The worst thing about this amendment is the removal of the second sentence, not the first.
MARK PETTY
Arcola