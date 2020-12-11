Fair Tax rejected for good reason
In his Dec. 6 Guest Commentary, Ralph Martire wrote that the “anti-Fair Tax crowd,” including “Illinois’ wealthiest 1 percent,” “got folks to believe,” “tricked people” and “convinced people they shouldn’t trust Springfield to spend the new revenue wisely.” (Of course, people in Illinois who pay attention were convinced of that already long ago.)
Shortly before the election, we drove over to Moultrie County, where we used to live, to visit friends. This involved driving through miles of farm country. There were lots of “Vote no on the progressive tax” yard signs along the way, supplied by the Farm Bureau, just like the one in our front yard.
How many farmers are there among the “mega rich”? We suppose Howard Buffett might qualify, but we wonder how many others Martire could name.
So, all of these farmers were “deceived” and “tricked” into voting “against their own self-interest”? Martire is perhaps not aware that there aren’t any dumb farmers anymore.
His sort of arrogant condescension toward ordinary people is one of the things that has led to the “populist” rebellion in this country and elsewhere.
DALE and MARNY ELLIOTT
Champaign