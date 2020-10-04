Fair Tax will be good for Illinois
I urge support for the proposed amendment to impose higher income tax rates on higher income levels, which is how the federal government and most other states do it.
A graduated income tax is a step in the right direction toward addressing our state’s budget crisis. A graduated income tax protects lower- and moderate-income taxpayers and their families by giving them a tax break. It also ensures that only those who can afford it — the wealthiest 3 percent — will pay more under this plan. Supporting the proposed graduated income tax does not tax retirement income or make it any easier to implement a tax on retirement income.
I have been a volunteer tax aid preparer with AARP for many years and have seen how the current Illinois flat tax negatively impacts low- and moderate-income people. Only people in the top 3 percent income bracket will pay more. All others will pay slightly less. We need to have a fairer income tax in Illinois.
SALLIE MILLER
Champaign