In today’s News-Gazette I read:
“An email from Duffey to Deputy Secretary of Defense David Norquist on July 25, shortly after the Trump-Zelensky call, expressed uneasiness about the hold.
‘Given the sensitive nature of the request, I appreciate your keeping that information closely held to those who need to know,’ Duffey wrote.”
Hence the whistleblower’s alarm. Corruption, (extortion), happens in the dark; whereas anti-corruption efforts need not fear the light of day.
Which one does this sound like? After all the pontificating re “fake news,” now we’re supposed to accept a fake Senate trial? This is not the America that I grew up in.
MARK SANDROCK SR.
Champaign