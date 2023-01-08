Prairie Farm light show great
I am grateful to the Champaign Park District and all of the community businesses that helped put on the Winter Nights at Prairie Farm.
I totally enjoyed strolling through their light show. An awful lot of planning and setup was obvious. And especially after vandals destroyed most of the lights just weeks before the show was to start.
At the time I was there, at least three dozen people were joining me, being delighted by the lights and colors that made for free and beautiful entertainment.
I will look forward to what the Champaign Park District has in store for 2023.
JANET PETERS
Champaign