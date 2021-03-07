In favor of home rule in Savoy
On April 6, voters in Savoy will decide whether the village should be granted home rule authority.
Home rule will give Savoy more self-governance power, allowing the village board to come up with local solutions to local problems. Home rule will result in less control of Savoy by state officials in Springfield.
I urge Savoy residents to vote “Yes” on the home rule question. Home rule will allow Savoy to fund its vital functions with less reliance on property taxes. Under it, the village could impose a local gas tax, like Champaign’s existing gas tax.
Motorists who purchase their gasoline in Savoy often come from a large geographical area. When they buy gas in Savoy and pay the local gas tax, they will help pull in revenue from beyond the village’s residents.
Those who attend University of Illinois sporting events come here from Chicago and beyond. Some buy gas on the way through town. When they buy gas here, they will bring Savoy some revenue, making the village less reliant on property taxes.
To learn more about home rule, please go to this website: savoyhomerule.org. It answers many relevant questions and documents the village’s current street upkeep needs.
JOE PISULA
Savoy