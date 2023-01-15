FBI’s role questionable
David Bernthal’s “If you’d done the crime anyway, you weren’t entrapped” (Jan. 8) is a transparent rationalization for “Minority Report”-style criminal prosecutions.
Bernthal needs to define “anyway.” This would require providing the public with evidence that sexual criminality against teenage girls as a result of online interactions is slightly more than a rare phenomenon, preferably in this state. If not, then the talents of the FBI should be focused elsewhere.
In a larger context, FBI entrapment operations, especially since 9/11, rely on informants to plan and provide supplies to those targets who then “intend” to commit crimes.
The late blogger Louis Proyect compiled in 2009 a “Dossier on FBI entrapment in ‘War on Terror,’” which includes accounts of 12 such instances between 2002 and 2009. The most notable instance was the “planned” bombings of synagogues in the Bronx borough of New York in 2009 (see HBO’s “The Newburgh Sting”).
In 2018, Proyect wrote “Anyone who has closely followed FBI sting operations for the past 15 years knows that these are nothing more than the FBI planning such operations and hiring informants (with criminal backgrounds) to entrap desperate and impoverished individuals.”
The occasion of Proyect’s observation was a horrific limousine crash on Oct. 6, 2018, of a wedding party in Schoharie, N.Y., which killed 20 people, including 17 young adults and parents of young children. Multiple examples of criminal negligence were subsequently discovered, as well as the ownership of the company by one Shahed Hussain, an informant in The FBI’s Bronx terrorism plot.
Coincidentally, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik is currently on the FBI’s case, over four years after the crash. Her recent press releases make quite interesting reading, perhaps even for Bernthal, including: “Make no mistake, House Republicans will have control of the gavels next Congress, and the FBI can expect rigorous oversight for their involvement in the deadliest transportation disaster in decades to get answers for these families. The subpoenas are coming.”
DAVID GREEN
Champaign