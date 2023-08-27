Fear odor issues are here to stay
Regardless of the safety of whatever Kraft Heinz is releasing, it is a nuisance. Something has changed since Aug. 2, and it is an ongoing problem for the hundreds of households within a 13-block radius of Kraft Heinz.
My concern is that there is an economic advantage to Kraft Heinz to continue whatever “fix” they arrived at after Aug. 3 and the stench will continue for months or years.
Last night, the odor began around midnight. If Kraft’s strategy is to simply release the sewage at night when less people are up and outside, that is a poor strategy. People can’t sleep with windows open due to the stench, and even with doors and windows closed, the odor hung in the front of my house, garage and basement.
This is unacceptable. Kraft Heinz is currently being a terrible neighbor.
CYNDI SCHRADR
Champaign