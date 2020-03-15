Cynthia Fears is needed on the county board. She is the only attorney currently on the board. She will bring the necessary competence to the discussion of the jail issue.
She has experience dealing with legal issues brought by detainees and will provide a much-needed perspective. The county board’s responsibility is jail safety and the care of those detained in the county jail.
Fears, with her strategy and negotiating skills, is the right person at the right time to move the jail issue to a satisfactory conclusion.
What is needed on the board is competence, not politics, and someone who has the best interest of the community in the forefront every time. Fears is that person.
SHAYLA MAATUKA
Champaign