I urge my fellow Democrats in Champaign County Board District 9 to retain Cynthia Fears in the upcoming primary for her seat on the county board.
She has many years of selfless public service in several different roles at the district court, with the university law school and in the community. She has deep roots in the community and is a proud parent and grandparent whose family members are here.
She is fearless in her defense of the public interest and will not compromise her competence with politics.
DOROTHY NEUMANN
Urbana