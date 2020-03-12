Everyone who lives in this community agrees that homeless and low-income needs are unmet needs, as does Cynthia Fears.
She is running for Champaign County Board in District 9.
There are many agencies locally focused on solutions, beginning with the Housing Authority of Champaign County and Habitat for Humanity.
The cities and the county could help make use of the present 40 percent apartment vacancies. This number is greater than the 1,600 people on the housing authority’s waiting list.
Fears’ experience strategizing and negotiating as an attorney is what is needed on the Champaign County Board to enhance this type of collaboration.
CHARLENE STEVENS
Champaign