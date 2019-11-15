Prior to the president’s inauguration, one of his personal lawyers wrote “Trump wants there to be no doubt in the minds of the American public that he is completely isolating himself from his business interests.”
Really? At a recent news conference Trump actively marketed his Florida golf resort for next year’s G7 summit.
Then, in announcing Trump’s decision to hold the summit at his resort, his acting chief of staff said that Trump “still considers himself to be in the hospitality business.”
Trump quickly tweeted a reversal of his decision because of the “Media and Democrats” not because it was a horrible idea that contradicted his pre-inauguration promise and was almost certainly unconstitutional due to the emoluments clause.
Federal employees are required to follow a careful procurement process intended to ensure fairness to all businesses that can provide a product or service to the government but more importantly to help ensure wise and proper use of taxpayer money. Trump apparently has no such concern.
It is disappointing how Trump can be so cavalier in his attempt to benefit himself and his resort. Trump operates at a very different and indecent ethical standard.
DAVE SCHWENK
Urbana