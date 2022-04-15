Feed the children well
This year, Congress has the opportunity to improve child-nutrition programs through the Child Nutrition Reauthorization. This would modernize Women, Infants and Children program, improve efficiency and guarantee investment during and after the pandemic, among other things.
I know firsthand how beneficial these programs are for children and their families. Entering a new world, programs like WIC gave my immigrant parents a sense of relief that their children’s development was being cared for.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of children in U.S households without enough food to properly support their growth and development has risen from 11 million to 17 million.
We must remind policymakers that improving child-nutrition programs should be a part of the process of getting the country back on its feet.
I joined Save the Children Action Network to help children and raise awareness about the reauthorization. I have reached out to friends, peers and family to sign postcards to send to our representatives in Congress so that they can renew child-nutrition legislation. This is just one step toward changing the lives of children across America.
Join me and SCAN in urging U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis to prioritize investments in child-nutrition programs through the reauthorization. It’s been 10 years since it was last updated, and now is the time for policymakers to do what’s best for kids, families and the future of our nation.
ZEINA AMMAR
Champaign