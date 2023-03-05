Feinen the best mayoral choice
I write in support of Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen’s re-election this spring. Champaign voters have an opportunity to maintain Feinen’s steady leadership and strong commitment to building community by investing in people, infrastructure and the local and regional economy.
In addition to carrying out her regular duties for the city, she has served residents and businesses throughout the county as chairwoman of the Mahomet Aquifer Preservation Task Force and as a board member for both the Illinois Municipal League and the State of Illinois’ Restore, Reinvest and Renew (R3) Program.
As mayor of Urbana, I am especially grateful for Feinen’s unwavering support and encouragement as we navigated the COVID-19 pandemic with our community partners. Our shared commitment to protecting the health of community members, preserving the capacity of our health care system and supporting recovery efforts played a critical role in the overall response to the pandemic.
Addressing community-wide challenges such as gun violence, homelessness and economic recovery requires the same level of collaboration, communication and hard work. Serving as mayor requires an eagerness to listen, a desire to innovate and a commitment to making life better for the people you serve. Deb Feinen is all that — and more.
It has been a privilege to serve with her for the past six years, and I look forward to continuing our work on behalf of the cities we love.
Early voting is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Brookens Administrative Center, 1776 E. Washington St., Urbana.
DIANE MARLIN
Mayor
Urbana