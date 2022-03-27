Female athletes get short shrift
Feb. 27 was “National Girls and Women in Sports Day.” Jay Simpson’s column, headlined “Girls deserve equal sports opportunities in town,” also ran that day. Simpson argues that boys have more athletic options here in C-U and suggests building more avenues for girls. A convenient starting point would be with his own publisher.
Why do female athletes not get coverage in your pages? Girls’ and boys’ sports are covered fairly evenly in the prep sections, but college/pro women are all but ignored. As a subscriber, I read exhaustive coverage of men’s teams, winning or losing. The front page, Sports and Sports Extra sections brim with colorful stories and posters of our (fantastic) men’s basketball team.
NASCAR races run, Lovie Smith is “still worth watching” in Texas, and I now know the gas-station attendant from Bret Bielema’s one-intersection hometown. What I don’t know (but discovered from Smile Politely) is that women’s tennis, playing at our world-class Atkins center, is 7-0(!).
What about gymnastics, softball, basketball, swimming, soccer? I hear Parkland volleyball is consistently fantastic. Do women play sports in Danville?
Last summer, we saw the scandalous disparity between weight rooms at the Olympics play out, while the U.S. women’s soccer champions spent their victory lap advocating for pay approaching that of their lackluster male colleagues. Here at home, what gushing name/image/likeness rewards will female athletes reap? Their persistent omission tells our community and the broader culture that women — athletes or otherwise — simply aren’t important.
New ownership: Can you up your game?
KIM CURTIS
Champaign