Conception of a baby requires both a father and a mother. But abortion has made it far too easy for many fathers to avoid any parental responsibility.
If hundreds of thousands of mothers are willing to abort their baby each year, there is no need for a father’s involvement in helping to raise their child.
Why can’t feminists who advocate for abortion see that it is not helping women? Feminism takes the position that society prioritizes the male point of view and that women are therefore treated unfairly.
Abortion reinforces prioritizing the male point of view, allowing men to engage in sexual relations without needing to accept responsibility for raising a child they conceive.
Feminist movements have made progress in the past in terms of helping women gain the right to vote and encouraging more equal pay for equal work. But when it comes to abortion, the feminist movement has totally missed the mark.
In fact, if men were advocating for prioritization of the male point of view, advocating for abortion would very likely be right up at the top of the list.
There are certainly many wonderful fathers who do outstanding jobs of raising their children. There are also instances in which fathers don’t want to abort their baby and the decision to abort is made primarily by the mother rather than being promoted by the father.
But abortion has clearly made it much easier for many men to avoid the responsibility that comes with fatherhood.
REBECCA TERHARK
DeLand