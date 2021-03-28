Fewer words, more data needed
A lot of words were spoken at the recent Champaign school board meeting.
Words such as “not lowering the bar” were mentioned in connection with phasing out the gifted program. But parents must believe that the gifted program is working, since they wrote angry words “incensed with race ... with sex ... with disability or ability.”
At the same time, there were promises to “increase access” to all through differentiated instruction. But the board president added words of doubt through experience, noting that differentiated instruction, in fact, was not occurring where it was promised to her children.
So instead of words, where is the data? What does work and what can Champaign teachers implement? Before we “level the playing field,” we should know what can be delivered for all children.
CHARLES V. EVANS
Champaign