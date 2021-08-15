Fiddling while Illinois burns
There’s an old expression about how the ineffectual Roman Emperor Nero played his fiddle while Rome burned at his feet.
This reminds me of the fact that Illinois still does not have a clean-energy and climate bill even though the planet is figuratively burning up.
Our General Assembly must stop fiddling around and get Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s clean-energy bill passed now. Only then will Illinois be doing its part to respond to the code red for humanity issued by the United Nations this week.
Without the passage of the governor’s bill:
- Coal and gas plants might be allowed to stay open indefinitely and continue polluting our air and water. This is irresponsible at a moment in history where time is running out.
- President Joe Biden’s heroic efforts to put the nation on a path to renewable energy could be bogged down. The president has said that the continued operation of Illinois’ dirtiest power plant, Prairie State Energy Campus, is a roadblock to success.
- Opportunities for Black and Brown contractors and workers to stake their claim in the new energy economy could be blocked. This would be a regressive and shameful action for Illinois. Equity is foundational to a civil society.
Public health will suffer. A plant like Prairie State emits large amounts of carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, particulate materials, mercury, methane and hydrocarbons. These emissions are the cause of more than one human death per week.
Contact State Sen. Scott Bennett at senator
scottbennett@gmail.com and ask him to support the governor’s bill.
CHRISTINE MAIN
Champaign