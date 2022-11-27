Fight lobbies peddling death
Worldwide, the last eight years are on track to be the hottest on record. The Mississippi River has dropped to its lowest level ever measured, and China’s Yangtze River reached its lowest level since at least 1865.
The drought in Europe this summer was the worst in 500 years, while in the U.S. West, it’s the worst in 1,200 years. Louisiana loses a football field of land each hour to the rising sea.
There is no longer any doubt that climate catastrophe is coming. It has already begun. The question is, what can we as individuals do?
Alone, precious little. Powerful lobbies help people make money by continuing this death and destruction. But together, we can reverse these trends the way we reversed the depletion of the ozone layer, reversed “silent spring” pesticide policies and cleared away the smog that used to shroud many of the world’s biggest cities. And just after an election is an excellent time to have an impact.
Join an organization working to reverse climate chaos. Attend a meeting or event focused on these problems. Write your elected representatives demanding that they prioritize the future of organized human life on earth, now at risk.
Local, state and national representatives all have various ways to reduce emissions, support clean alternatives and stop fossil-fuel subsidies, drilling, mining, fracking and so on. But change will only come if we demand it.
RICKY BALDWIN
Urbana