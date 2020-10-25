Fight over judges goes way back
During routine fact-checking your letters last week, one cried out for a response.
Larry Camp discussed President John Adams’ appointment of John Marshall to the Supreme Court, plus many lower-court judges, even after he lost the 1800 election to Thomas Jefferson — which is true — and said he did so with “minimal complaints” — which is absolutely false.
In fact, Jefferson and his allies screamed bloody murder about the infamous “Midnight Judges,” calling them a “parasitical plant en-grafted” on the judicial branch. But then, as now, if might did not necessarily make right, it could make a federal judge, and Adams’ Federalists had the votes.
But the story did not end there. Once inaugurated, Jefferson’s new congressional majority promptly abolished most of the judgeships Adams had unilaterally created and filled, and eventually expanded the Supreme Court from five to seven members to give Jefferson the appointments they viewed as stolen. Sound familiar?
Marshall was a thorn in the side of the Jeffersonians for three decades but ultimately could do little to alter the trajectory of American politics. Jefferson and his heirs held Congress and the presidency uninterrupted for the next 40 years, by which time the Federalists had ceased to exist as a party. When Marshall died, he would be the last Federalist to hold office in American history. How ironic.
Republicans should reflect carefully on the lessons of history before they follow Mad King Donald off a very high cliff. He may think he’s Superman, but he can’t really fly.
GREGG GORDON
Champaign