Fight the virus
in Danville
Vermilion county is 99th in health out of 102 counties in Illinois. The health department here surfaces weekly only to announce new deaths even as thousands become sickened.
Masks, the most powerful intervention, have been ignored. Now vaccination is also being ignored at the very time Delta variant is spreading.
COVID-19 is only the latest blight to point the neglect of citizens. If Danville is to become a destination, it needs to be a safe, inviting place to live. That goal is currently a fever dream.
CHERYL CARLSON
Danville